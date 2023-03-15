YSRCP Govt Fulfilled 98.5 percent Electoral Promises, Says AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the welfare schemes have been implemented and reached the people without looking at the caste, religion, region, or party during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also announced in the assembly that the government will increase the pension to Rs. 3000 by January 2024 and then would contest the election.

“We have implemented the schemes, and our four-year rule went on to bring transparency in the governance. We have brought a great change in the political system and proved that the Manifesto is a holy book. We have fulfilled 98.5 percent of the promises in the manifesto,” said the Chief Minister amid the thunderous applause with thumping of desks from the members of the assembly.

Noting the volunteer system which serves at the grassroots level, the Chief Minister said that about 600 services are being provided in the village and ward secretariats and services have become more accessible with the increase of districts in the state.

“Development is when today is better than yesterday and tomorrow is better than today. Through DBT, the government has disbursed Rs 1,97,473 crores to the beneficiaries. They (beneficiaries) benefited directly without the involvement of bribes and further, we are working on values and reliability in the state,” said CM Jagan.

The Chief Minister highlighted the setting up of 10,500 YSR Health Clinics at the village level by the government and the introduction of the Family Doctor concept in the state. Further, the government has provided house site pattas to 30.75 lakh people.

After we came to power, over 1.50 lakh new MSMEs have come up in the state, and the government stands by them. Further, in terms of employment, the government has increased the number of employees in the state from 4 lakhs to 6 lakhs, said the Chief Minister.

He also added that in Andhra Pradesh, 62% of the population depends on agriculture.

“Over 1.36 crore people have downloaded Disha App in the state and Disa Police Stations are now everywhere,” said the Chief Minister.

He also said that Andhra Pradesh has become a role model for the country in terms of development.

“My goal is to eliminate poverty. And this is my economics, and this is my politics,” said CM Jagan.