Violation: Pawan Kalyan Takes Wife Anna Lezhneva to Cast Vote in Mangalagiri

Guntur: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, who is known for his antics, arrived at the polling booth to cast his vote in Mangalagiri constituency on Monday. He was accompanied by wife Konidala Anna (formerly known as Anna Lezhneva) to the polling booth.no. 197.

The Jana Sena leader not only brought his wife along but also came with a large number of followers to the polling booth trying to show his strength while flouting the election commission guidelines.

The actor-turned-politician turned the voting opportunity into a photo-op session causing inconvenience to other voters waiting to exercise their vote at the polling centre. Some people questioned the authorities and objected to the entry of Pawan Kalyan’s wife inside the booth who is not a voter at the concerned booth.

