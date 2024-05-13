AP Elections 2024: TDP Resorts To Violence, Attacks YSRCP Cadre

Even as voting began in Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning, the TDP workers started attacking the polling agents at several places. They are also involved in the kidnapping of YSRCP agents to affect the polling process.

Anantapur

In Gooty town of Anantapur district, the TDP leaders barged into the polling booth to canvas for their party candidate. They attacked the ruling party’s polling agents when they opposed their entry into the booth.

Kurnool

In 17th ward of Kurnool, TDP corporator Padmalatha Reddy was seen luring the voters near the polling booth violating the model code of conduct.

Chittoor

In Chandrababu Naidu’s native constituency Kuppam, a few voters are casting bogus votes. A voter named Gaytri expressed her disappointment when someone exercised her franchise at the polling centre no. 163 at Patapeta in Kuppam municipality.

At Mandikrishnapuram panchayat, the TDP goons attacked the YSRCP polling agents and fled the scene.

Krishna

Jana Semna and TDP leaders were seen tempting the voters at the polling booth in Krishna district. Gosula Shiva Bharath Reddy filed a police complaint against the Jana Sena leader Chalamalasetty Ramesh

Eluru

TDP leaders were seen entering the polling booth no. 54 at Pendavegi village of Dendulur constituency in Eluru. They even threatened the police personnel deployed at the booth. The paramilitary police brought the situation under control.

Nandyal

In Nandikotkur town of Nandyal, TDP leader Mandra Sivananda Reddy was seen persuading the voters to vote for their party at the polling booth nos. 46, 47 and 48. The opposition leader argued with the police when they stopped him entering the 100 metres area surrounding the booth.

YSR district

The opposition alliance TDP-JanaSena leaders clashed outside the TDP office in Badwel over the distribution of money to voters. The police took swift action and took Jana Sena leader Velu into custody.

