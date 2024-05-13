Rashmika Stuns in Travel + Leisure Cover Shoot in Western Australia

Actress Rashmika Mandanna graces the cover of Travel + Leisure magazine in a stunning photoshoot amidst the picturesque landscapes of Western Australia. The shoot, titled "In Pursuit of Happiness: Rashmika Mandanna in Western Australia," showcases the actress' versatile fashion sense.

Mandanna flaunts a range of looks, from breezy bralettes exuding a relaxed vibe to elegant gowns embodying pure sophistication. The captivating images highlight her as a fashion chameleon, perfectly complementing the breathtaking Australian scenery.

The cover story comes at an exciting time for the actress. Recently, she was announced as the lead alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming Bollywood film 'Sikander.' Additionally, Mandanna is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of 'Pushpa: The Rule,' the sequel to the record-breaking Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa-The Rise.'

With a high-profile Bollywood debut and a major film sequel on the horizon, Rashmika Mandanna's stardom continues to soar. Fans eagerly anticipate this issue to witness the actress's stunning transformation from the silver screen to the sun-drenched landscapes of Western Australia.