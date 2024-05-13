Watch: CM Jagan's Daughters Cast Votes!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YS Bharati's daughters YS Harsha Reddy and YS Varsha Reddy were the cynosure of all eyes as they have stepped out to cast their votes in Pulivendula. CM Jagan's daughters Harsha and Varsha flew down from London to Pulivendula to exercise their votes. This is the first time, Harsha and Varsha, are casting their votes and there is a lot of excitement and anticipation around it. The daughters accompanied their versatile parents YS Jagan and YS Bharati.

CM Jagan is seeking re-election. He is confident of storming to power for the second term.

The family was seen arriving together at the polling booth amidst tight security. After CM Jagan and his wife Bharati exercised their votes, CM's daughters too cast their votes.

Polling is underway for simultaneous elections to the 175-member Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. CM Jagan then addressed the media after casting his vote. He urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to come out and vote.