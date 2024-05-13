CBSE 10th Class Results 2024 Released: Check Out!

The most-awaited CBSE 10th Class Results 2024 have been released. According to reports, the pass percentage of this year is reported at 93.6%, just a fraction higher than the previous year's 93.12% in 2023.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the results for the 10th class for this year on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on mobile apps like DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

Candidates who appeared for their board exams and wish to access their results are advised to visit the official website or the aforementioned mobile apps to check and download their results.

The direct link to the official website: https://cbseresults.nic.in/