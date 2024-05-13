Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's diamond cross necklace in Nigeria

Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wore a sentimental necklace that belonged to Princess Diana to honour her during her trip to Nigeria.

Meghan wore the neckpiece to a reception for military families in Abuja, Nigeria.

The delicate necklace features a diamond cross on a gold chain and was a gift from Harry to his wife. It once belonged to Princess Diana, reports people.com.

Meghan often pays tribute to Harry's mother through fashion and has several pieces in her jewellery box that belonged to the late Princess of Wales, including butterfly earrings and an aquamarine ring.

Prince Harry also famously included two diamonds from his mother's personal collection in the tri-stone engagement ring he designed for Meghan when he proposed in 2017.

King Charles and Princess Diana visited Nigeria for an official visit in March 1990.

