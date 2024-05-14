AP Elections 2024: YS Jagan Wave, Predict Analysts

Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024 have just concluded. Several psephologists and senior political analysts are calling it CM Jagan's wave in AP. The higher voter turnout, particularly, in the rural segment is expected to be in favour of the ruling government, considering that a large number of welfare schemes have been doled out by CM Jagan government. The voting trends have been taken into account based on which these analysts are predicting a wave for YSRCP. The crucial role is said to be played by the women voters who are decisive force in the state.

Aaran Masthan, Aatma Sakshi's Murthi, India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai and several other prominent media houses are indicating that the women voters, elderly voters and rural voters in the majority cast vote for YS Jagan-led YSRCP.

Going by the reports, YS Jagan is poised to set for the second term as the Chief Minister as YSRCP is set to comfortably cross the 100-Assembly seat mark to form the government. The opposition combine (TDP-Janasena-BJP) is likely to be confined to the far distant second position. Overall, it is Jagan's Tsunami and YSRCP is all set to storm to the power.

June 4 is the Results Day that is going to put an end to the ongoing speculations, say political analysts.