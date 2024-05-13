Telangana Man, Who Has No Hands, Votes With Foot, Sets Example

It's hard not to feel moved by the story of a young man from Sirpur-Kaghaznagar in Telangana's Komarambheem Asifabad District. Despite facing physical challenges due to the absence of hands, he did not let that stop him from proudly participating in the democratic process by casting his vote through his foot.

His unwavering determination and civic responsibility are truly inspiring and serve as a powerful testament to the enduring values of democracy. This young man's remarkable action reminds us that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, can make a positive impact on their community and country.