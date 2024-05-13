I am confident CM Jagan will win second term: KTR

Hyderabad: Former Telangana minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rap, popularly known as KTR, exercised his franchise here on Monday. The polling process is underway for 17 Lok Sabha seats and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly Constituency bypolls in the state.

After casting his vote, KTR spoke to media persons and said Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is like his brother and he’s confident that ruling YSRCP will register a landslide victory in the polls.

Notably both father-son duo KCR and KTR have previously stated that YSRCP will retain power in Andhra Pradesh. In a recent interview, KCR had remarked that he had inputs that CM Jagan will win a second term in the ongoing elections and opposition leaders like Sharmila won’t make a difference in the state polls.

Speaking about the prospects of BRS in Lok Sabha elections, KTR exuded confidence that their party will win more seats than it did in 2019 parliamentary elections. He said every party will claim victory, however, in a democracy it is the people who will decide the fate of candidates.

