Dussehra Shock To People: Onion, Tomato Prices Soar

Devi Navratri has begun in India, where the Dussehra festival falls on October 12. As the festival approached, the prices of everyday necessities rapidly increased, becoming a burden to the public. Alongside heavy rains and floods, the prices are adding extra burden to the people. Due to the fall in imports in Telangana and AP, the prices of Tomato and Onions skyrocketed.

The price of Onions went from Rs 60 to Rs 80 in just a week, whereas the price of Tomatoes went from Rs 50 to Rs 80. In a few areas, the prices are even more than Rs 100. The reports say that the prices will increase further in the future to meet the demand. Vegetables are people's daily necessities, and price increases have become a significant problem.

