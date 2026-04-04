Woman Attacked in Railway Koduru: AP’s Law and Order Failure - YSRCP

YSRCP leader and former MLA Korumutla Srinivasulu criticised the coalition government, stating that the shocking attack on a woman in broad daylight at Railway Koduru shows the collapse of law and order and lack of safety for women in the state.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP office in Railway Koduru, he said the incident, where a woman named Veena was allegedly beaten with sticks on the road by a supporter of MLA Arava Sridhar, was highly inhuman. He questioned how such an act could happen in public and alleged that police remained silent spectators even when the assault took place.

Srinivasulu said the incident raises serious doubts about whether democracy and rule of law are functioning properly. He added that no individual has the right to attack a citizen and reminded that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all.

He further alleged that several such incidents involving ruling party leaders were being reported across the state and questioned the government’s failure to act. He demanded immediate arrest of the accused Nagendra and strict punishment.

He also called upon Pawan Kalyan to respond to the issue and ensure justice to the victim, warning that people would protest if action is not taken.