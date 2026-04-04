MAVIGUN: Best and Most Practical Alternative to Amaravati

In a debate over Andhra Pradesh’s capital, YS Jagan proposed Machilipatnam–Vijayawada–Guntur (MAVIGUN) corridor is being projected as a more practical and sustainable alternative, drawing support from sections of economists and industry experts.

AP former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier proposed a three-capital model—Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital, and Kurnool as the judicial capital—aimed at decentralised development. However, the plan could not take off amid political opposition and sustained criticism.

As a fallback, Jagan proposed developing the 110-km MAVIGUN corridor as a capital region. The proposal is now gaining attention, with proponents arguing that the region already has strong infrastructure and can be developed faster and at a significantly lower cost compared to Amaravati.

Experts point out that the MAVIGUN belt is well-equipped with key infrastructure, including a port at Machilipatnam, an international airport at Gannavaram, national highways, and two major railway junctions in Vijayawada and Guntur. This existing ecosystem, they argue, gives the region a natural advantage for rapid urban and economic growth.

In contrast, Amaravati—spread across 29 villages—would require massive investment in basic infrastructure such as roads, water supply, drainage, and electricity. Estimates suggest costs could run up to ₹2 lakh crore. Economists argue that even 10% of that investment in the MAVIGUN corridor could transform it into a competitive urban hub on par with cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad within a decade.

They also highlight global and domestic examples where port-led development has driven rapid urbanisation. Cities like Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata in India, and Shenzhen in China, are often cited as success stories where port infrastructure acted as a catalyst for economic growth.

The Machilipatnam port project, being developed at a cost of over ₹5,100 crore, is seen as a key growth driver for the region. Additionally, the area benefits from strong water resources via the Krishna river and Polavaram Right Canal, as well as power supply from Vijayawada’s NTTPs and the Polavaram hydel project.

With four municipal corporations, two municipalities, and a population exceeding 60 lakh, the MAVIGUN region is being positioned as a ready-made urban cluster capable of becoming a high-growth engine. Seamless connectivity through road, rail, and air further strengthens its case, reducing the need for heavy new investments.

Supporters of the proposal believe that developing the MAVIGUN corridor as the capital region could generate large-scale employment and ensure balanced regional growth, making it a viable long-term solution for Andhra Pradesh’s administrative and economic needs.