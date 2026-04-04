Amaravati Unfeasible, Mavigun Practical and Sustainable

Terming Amaravati as a never-ending saga and the proposal of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Mavigun a sustainable and practical approach which caught the imagination of people, YSRCP has asserted that the contrast in cost, structure and convenience is being widely debated.

Speaking to media, former Minister Ambati Rambabu said Amaravati is a greenfield project where everything has to be developed from scratch, while Mavigun, covering Machilipatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur, has existing infrastructure which has a faster rate of growth potential.

The state cannot afford Rs 2 lakh crore for a city, putting other regions, development and welfare at risk.

Amaravati is only meant for corruption and kickbacks to N. Chandrababu Naidu and his coterie, and it is a never-ending saga.

Chandrababu himself has agreed that the seven proposed buildings may be completed by 2028–29, which makes it clear how many years it will take to complete as promised.

Mavigun, on the other hand, has low risk, and the corridor has a population of over 60 lakh. Its extent itself is much higher than what is earmarked for Amaravati.

It covers three cities and has a port, besides being closer to the national highway.

The contrast makes it clear that Amaravati is not practical and has no feasibility but would only place the future of the State in jeopardy.

Amendments in the House are possible at any time, he said, and flayed a section of the media for trying to demean Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his proposal.

It is Chandrababu who has been changing colours throughout his political career, while Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has never changed his stand.

On the law and order situation, he said the party will explore legal options and those erring officials will have to face consequences in the coming days.