Sankranti Holidays 2026: AP & Telangana School Holiday Dates

Students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are in for a treat as the much-awaited Sankranti holidays approach. The festive break is set to bring a refreshing pause to the academic schedule, allowing students to recharge and spend quality time with their loved ones.

Andhra Pradesh has already confirmed the Sankranti vacation dates, with schools set to remain closed from January 10 to January 18, 2026, providing a total of 9 days off. Classes will resume on January 19, 2026. In Telangana, the government is expected to follow a similar pattern, with the official holiday notification anticipated soon. The likely dates for Telangana are January 10 to January 15, 2026, offering students around 6 days of holidays.

These holidays will apply to both government and private educational institutions, giving students a chance to celebrate the festival with their families. Additionally, schools will also observe holidays on January 23 for Vasant Panchami/Saraswati Puja/Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti and January 26 for Republic Day, providing more mid-month breaks.

Sankranti, a significant festival in Telugu culture, is dedicated to Lord Surya and marks the beginning of the sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere. The festival is celebrated over four days, with Bhogi on January 14, Sankranti on January 15, Kanuma on January 16, and Mukkanuma on January 17, 2026.

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