CLAT 2026 Admit Card Coming Soon: Check Exam Schedule & Centre Details

This year, the CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025, and will be conducted across designated exam centres. Students who have successfully completed the online application process will receive their CLAT admit cards in the coming week.

As per past trends, the Consortium of NLUs is expected to issue the CLAT 2026 admit card 10 days before the examination. The admit card is a mandatory document that candidates must carry to the exam centre. It will include essential details such as the candidate’s information, exam centre address, exam schedule, and important instructions.

The CLAT 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. A direct link to download the hall ticket will also be provided on this page.

CLAT 2026 Admit Card: Date and Time

The CLAT 2026 admit card is expected to be released soon. With the exam scheduled for December 7, candidates can expect the hall ticket to be made available by next week. Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.

How to Download the CLAT 2026 Admit Card

The admit card download link will be activated on the official website once released. Candidates can follow the steps below: