YS Jagan’s Strong Letter to Chandrababu: Warns of "Severe Injustice" to Andhra Pradesh in Krishna Water Case

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shot off a hard-hitting letter to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, urging the government to act decisively in the upcoming hearings before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal–II (KWDT-II). Jagan shared the summary of his communication on social media, warning that Andhra Pradesh faces a serious threat if it fails to defend its case effectively.

“AP Faces Severe Risk if Telangana’s Demand Is Accepted”

Jagan said the Telangana Government is seeking 763 TMC of dependable Krishna river water, a demand he described as “highly unfair”. He cautioned that if the Tribunal accepts this request, Andhra Pradesh will suffer severe and irreversible injustice.

He emphasised that the AP Government must present strong final arguments before KWDT-II to stop any “unfair reallocation” of Krishna waters.

Jagan Blames TDP for Decades of Damage

In the letter, Jagan accused Chandrababu Naidu and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of weakening Andhra Pradesh’s water rights over multiple decades.

He recalled that during 1996, when Naidu was both Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh and convener of the United Front, Karnataka began work to raise the height of the Almatti Dam from 519.6 metres to 524.25 metres. At that time, opposition parties and farmers feared the move would severely impact AP’s rightful share of Krishna waters.

Jagan said Naidu “turned a deaf ear” despite widespread protests. This “insincere attitude”, he argued, eventually helped Karnataka secure clearance for the dam height increase from the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.

He further alleged that after 2014, the then TDP government “relinquished AP’s rights over Krishna waters to Telangana”, putting the state in an even weaker position.

“Naidu Is CM Again — AP Once More in Crisis”

Jagan said the state now faces another high-stakes situation with Chandrababu Naidu back in power. He urged the TDP-led coalition government to act with seriousness and protect Andhra Pradesh’s rights in the Tribunal hearings.

He warned that the government would be held responsible if the state loses even one TMC from the 512 TMC of net water allocated to AP by the Bachawat Tribunal.

Call for Urgent Action

Closing his letter, Jagan appealed for united, committed action at this “crucial juncture”, insisting that safeguarding Andhra Pradesh’s interests in the Krishna water dispute should be the government’s highest priority.

Summary of YS Jagan's letter publicly with the line:

“Summary of my letter to @ncbn garu – tinyurl.com/yckf46mn.”