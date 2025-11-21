NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to Be Announced on November 22

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result on November 22, 2025. Candidates who registered and submitted their choices for the first round will be able to check their allotment status through the official link available online.

The Round 1 allotment result will be published in PDF format, listing key details such as the candidate’s application number, allotted course, allotted category, and the allotted college. Students who receive a seat must report to their respective colleges between November 23 and December 1, 2025, carrying all the required documents for verification.

Choice Filling and Locking Closed on November 21

The choice filling and choice locking window for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 closed on November 21, 2025. The seat allotment is being processed based on the options submitted by candidates during this period.

How to Check NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The Round 1 allotment PDF will be released soon. Candidates can follow the steps below to access the result: