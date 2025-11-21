UP Government Changes Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day Holiday to November 25

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a change in the date of the gazetted holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day, shifting it from November 24 to November 25, 2025. This amendment to the holiday list applies to all government offices across the state.

The decision, approved at the government level, aims to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, who sacrificed his life in 1675 to protect religious freedom. The holiday change is expected to impact schools, colleges, and government institutions in Uttar Pradesh, which will remain closed on November 25.

Other states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand, typically observe a holiday on Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day, but the date change in Uttar Pradesh may cause variations. While Punjab and Chandigarh are likely to follow suit and observe the holiday on November 25, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Uttarakhand are expected to stick to the traditional date of November 24.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day is a significant occasion, honoring his supreme sacrifice to defend religious freedom and human rights against forced conversions by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The day will be observed with solemn processions, devotional kirtan, and community services across gurdwaras.

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