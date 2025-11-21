Stranger Things 5 OTT: Release Date, Time, Episodes, and What to Expect!

The beloved sci-fi-horror series Stranger Things is returning for its fifth and final season, and fans now have the confirmed release schedule. The new season debuts on Netflix on 26 November 2025, with Volume 1 launching then. The show will continue with Volume 2 on 25 December 2025, and the concluding episode drops on 31 December 2025, all at prime time for viewers.

Season 5 promises to pick up in 1987, one year after the events of Season 4, as Hawkins wrestles with the aftermath of the Rifts and prepares for one final confrontation.

The core cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Winona Ryder return alongside new additions such as Linda Hamilton and Alex Breaux. For the first time in the series’ history, the season will also receive a limited theatrical release in the US over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The split-release model marks a strategic shift by Netflix to heighten suspense and engagement. With each volume building toward the climactic final episode, fans will be watching closely for Hawkins’ fate, and the ultimate closure of one of Netflix’s biggest original series.