AP SSC 10th Class Exam Schedule 2026 Released at bseap.gov.in
Nov 21, 2025, 18:28 IST
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has published the official schedule for 10th class exams next year on the site bseap.gov.in.
The board exams are going to take place from 16th March 2026 to 1st April 2026. Here's the full details:
- 16/03/2026 - First Language Paper-1
- 18/03/2026 - Second Language
- 20/03/2026 - English
- 23/03/2026 - Maths
- 25/03/2026 - Physics
- 28/03/2026 - Biology
- 30/03/2026 - Social Studies
- 31/03/2026- First Language Paper-2
- 01/04/2026 - SSC Vocational Course exam
The 10th board exam will take place between 09:30 AM and 12:45 PM.
How to check AP Board 10th Class Exam Schedule:
- Open the official website of AP SSC board at bse.ap.gov.in/.
- Click on the 'AP SSC Public examination 2026 time table'.
- A new page will open on the screen.
- Download the AP SSC time table and print it for the future references.
Advertisement