AP SSC 10th Class Exam Schedule 2026 Released at bseap.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has published the official schedule for 10th class exams next year on the site bseap.gov.in.

The board exams are going to take place from 16th March 2026 to 1st April 2026. Here's the full details:

16/03/2026 - First Language Paper-1

18/03/2026 - Second Language

20/03/2026 - English

23/03/2026 - Maths

25/03/2026 - Physics

28/03/2026 - Biology

30/03/2026 - Social Studies

31/03/2026- First Language Paper-2

01/04/2026 - SSC Vocational Course exam

The 10th board exam will take place between 09:30 AM and 12:45 PM.

How to check AP Board 10th Class Exam Schedule: