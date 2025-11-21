Delhi Schools Halt Outdoor Activities Amid Severe Pollution, Holiday Demand Rises

With Delhi’s air quality slipping into the ‘severe’ category yet again, the city government has directed all schools to immediately suspend outdoor activities, including sports and physical education sessions. The decision comes a day after the Supreme Court asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to examine issuing directions to schools to stop sports-related activities amid hazardous pollution levels.

The order also covers annual sports days scheduled in November and December.

Why CAQM Issued the Advisory

In its advisory, the CAQM said the current pollution levels pose serious health risks to children and make it unsafe to conduct any form of outdoor physical activity. The directive applies across Delhi-NCR, including all universities, colleges, and recognised sports bodies.

Delhi Smothered in Smog on Nov 21

A thin, toxic layer of pollution hung over Delhi on November 21, worsening the already deteriorating air quality and pushing the city into its seventh straight day in the ‘very poor’ bracket.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 373 in the morning. Smog reduced visibility across several parts of the city, with 13 out of 39 monitoring stations reporting ‘severe’ level pollution.

Wazirpur topped the list as the most polluted locality, clocking an alarming AQI of 442.

Experts warn that with stagnant weather conditions expected to continue, pollution levels are unlikely to improve significantly in the coming days. Authorities have urged citizens—especially children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory conditions—to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

Delhi Schools to Get AI-Enabled Learning in Five Years

In a separate development, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood announced that all government and MCD schools will be upgraded with AI-powered learning tools and modern classrooms within the next five years. Speaking at an MCD school event, he said the transformation will be funded through CSR partnerships aimed at strengthening public education infrastructure.