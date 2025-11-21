Dubai Air Show: Pilot Killed After Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes!

An Indian Air Force Tejas Mk-1 light combat aircraft crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday. The incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. local time, with thick black smoke billowing over the airfield as shocked spectators looked on. It remains unclear whether the pilot managed to eject safely.

The crash comes just a day after the Indian government dismissed social media clips suggesting the Tejas had suffered an oil leak during the event, calling those claims misleading and part of a campaign to undermine confidence in the aircraft’s performance.

The Tejas Mk-1 is a key symbol of India’s push to strengthen its indigenous defence aviation capabilities and is actively showcased at international airshows. The incident is now likely to prompt detailed investigations into the aircraft’s condition, launch parameters and environmental factors such as high humidity or unexpected weather that could have contributed to the mishap.

For India’s aerospace ambitions and defence diplomacy, the accident is a setback, though authorities are emphasising that it should not be linked immediately to any design flaw. As more information becomes available, the aviation and defence community will be watching closely for official updates on the pilot’s status and the root cause of the crash.

According to latest reports, the pilot of the Tejas aircraft had unfortunately died in the crash.

More updates to follow.

VIDEO | Dubai: A Tejas fighter jet taking part in the Dubai Air Show nosedived during an aerial display and crashed this afternoon. The HAL-manufactured aircraft went down around 02:10 pm local time while performing manoeuvres in front of a large audience. An official statement… pic.twitter.com/9MfLJgYeen — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2025