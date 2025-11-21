Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow, November 22, Due To This Reason

Investors and traders looking to plan their week should note that Saturday, November 22, 2025, is a holiday for the Indian stock market. Since both Saturday and Sunday are non-trading days for the equity markets in India, the stock exchanges will remain closed this weekend.

Why Is November 22 a Stock Market Holiday?

The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) follow a fixed weekly trading schedule. As per this schedule:

Saturday – Market Closed

Sunday – Market Closed

Since November 22, 2025, falls on a Saturday, the markets will not open for any trading activity.

No special festival, event, or RBI mandate is behind the holiday — it is simply a regular weekend closure.

What Will Be Closed on November 22?

On Saturday, November 22, the following will remain closed:

Equity segment

Equity derivatives (F&O)

Currency markets

Commodity markets (MCX & NCDEX) until the evening session

Commodity markets typically reopen only for their evening session from Monday to Friday, so trading will also pause on Saturday.