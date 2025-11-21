Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow, November 22, Due To This Reason
Investors and traders looking to plan their week should note that Saturday, November 22, 2025, is a holiday for the Indian stock market. Since both Saturday and Sunday are non-trading days for the equity markets in India, the stock exchanges will remain closed this weekend.
Why Is November 22 a Stock Market Holiday?
The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) follow a fixed weekly trading schedule. As per this schedule:
- Saturday – Market Closed
- Sunday – Market Closed
Since November 22, 2025, falls on a Saturday, the markets will not open for any trading activity.
No special festival, event, or RBI mandate is behind the holiday — it is simply a regular weekend closure.
What Will Be Closed on November 22?
On Saturday, November 22, the following will remain closed:
- Equity segment
- Equity derivatives (F&O)
- Currency markets
- Commodity markets (MCX & NCDEX) until the evening session
Commodity markets typically reopen only for their evening session from Monday to Friday, so trading will also pause on Saturday.