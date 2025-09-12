I’m Ready for CBI Inquiry, Are You?: Kakani’s Challenge to Somireddy

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) launched a blistering attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government on Friday, accusing it of relentlessly pursuing anti-farmer and anti-Dalit policies while failing to address the state’s deepening crises.

Addressing the media, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and former MLA TJR Sudhakarbabu alleged that Naidu has no credible answers for the ongoing urea crisis, where farmers are forced to stand in long queues and even pay double the price due to government mismanagement and diversion of supplies to private players. “Such scenes were never witnessed during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, when RBKs ensured timely access to inputs,” Kakani said, branding the dismantling of RBKs as a deliberate move against farmers.

Hitting out at Agriculture Minister’s shifting statements, Kakani said his “contradictory and incoherent remarks” only exposed the government’s inefficiency. “The Minister lacks the stature to even speak about YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he charged.

TJR Sudhakarbabu, speaking at an SC Cell meeting, accused Naidu of sidelining Dalits from the welfare agenda. He noted that during YSRCP’s five-year rule, Rs 2.75 lakh crore was disbursed under DBT, with Dalits receiving Rs 50,000 crore. “In just the first year of the coalition, Dalits have already lost out on Rs 10,000 crore they rightfully deserve,” he said.

He further alleged that Naidu’s rollback of schemes in healthcare, education, and social security has worsened conditions for the weaker sections, while his policies consistently favour the private sector. Citing past disparaging remarks by TDP leaders against Dalits, Sudhakarbabu said, “Chandrababu’s anti-Dalit stance is crystal clear, and the coalition owes answers.”

The YSRCP leaders vowed to intensify their fight to expose what they termed the government’s betrayal of farmers and Dalits. Kakani also threw a direct challenge at Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy, demanding proof for his gravel-related allegations, warning that he had “no moral right” to malign YSRCP leadership.