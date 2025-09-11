YSRCP Accuses TDP of Plot to Grab Venkateswara Temple Lands Worth ₹400 Crore

The YSRCP has launched a blistering attack on the TDP-led coalition government, alleging a conspiracy to loot prime temple lands belonging to Lord Venkateswara temple of Machilipatnam, located in Gollapudi near Vijayawada.

Addressing the media at the party’s central office, YSRCP Krishna district president and former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) charged that 40 acres of land valued at over ₹400 crore are being targeted by TDP leaders under the guise of “temporary leases” and cultural events.

“TDP leaders, after meeting the temple trust, plan to lease the land in the name of Vijayawada Utsav and later convert it into private property. This is nothing but an organised attempt to grab God’s land,” Nani alleged.

He expressed outrage at the district administration, accusing the Collector of openly defying court directives which mandate that temple lands can only be leased or sold through public auction. “Instead of safeguarding sacred assets, officials are siding with TDP leaders. Overnight, four feet of soil has already been cleared from the site,” he said.

Nani further questioned the silence of BJP leaders.

“Why are BJP state president Madhav and MP Purandeswari quiet on this blatant land grab? Why do they reserve their outrage only for false propaganda against YSRCP?” he asked.

The YSRCP leader contrasted the current government’s actions with his party’s record, recalling that the Machilipatnam temple had been renovated with ₹1.80 crore during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure after decades of neglect.

“YSRCP rebuilt temples and restored their dignity. Today, the coalition is looting temple assets. We will fight in courts and with the people to save every acre of temple property,” he declared.

Sharpening his attack, Nani reminded that repeated insults to Hindu faith had occurred under TDP’s previous regimes.

A TDP worker vandalised Lord Rama’s idol at Ramatheertham.

Over 200 temples were demolished in Vijayawada during TDP rule.

Even Tirumala’s thousand-pillar mandapam was razed on Chandrababu Naidu’s orders.

“Those who once presided over temple demolitions now masquerade as protectors of Hindu faith while quietly looting temple lands,” Nani said, vowing that YSRCP would not allow what he described as a “systematic assault on religious institutions and their assets.”