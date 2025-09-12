Pawan… What Happened to Justice for Sugali Preethi and the 30,000 Missing Women?

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson Vangaveeti Narendra launched a scathing attack on Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday, questioning his silence over rising incidents of violence in Andhra Pradesh while frequently invoking the Constitution in his speeches.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Narendra asked, “Does Pawan Kalyan, who talks so much about the Constitution, not see the atrocities happening in the state? When we remind him of his pre-election promises to deliver justice to the family of Sugali Preethi, are we attacked in return? Is this what constitutional governance means?”

He accused Jana Sena leaders of unleashing violence on YSRCP cadre, citing a recent incident at Manginapudi in Machilipatnam, where party leader Giri was allegedly assaulted. “Which Constitution allows humiliating an elderly man by forcing him to kneel and then attacking him?” Narendra questioned, pointing out that the key accused, Korea Sreenu, holds an important position in the Jana Sena.

Narendra further reminded Pawan Kalyan of his earlier public statements. “Before elections, you promised justice for Sugali Preethi. You also claimed that 30,000 women had gone missing in the state. Why are you now silent? Where are the answers?” he asked.

The YSRCP leader alleged that attacks on his party workers are being encouraged to suppress questions on such failures. “Pawan Kalyan should explain under which Constitution these assaults are justified. Since the coalition came to power, Andhra Pradesh is being run like a ‘Red Book regime’,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Narendra contrasted Pawan Kalyan with former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “It is because Jagan truly understands the Constitution that he demanded recognition as Leader of the Opposition and continues his fight through legal and democratic means,” he asserted.