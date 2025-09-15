Engineers’ Day: YS Jagan Honors Legacy of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya

September 15 is observed every year as Engineers’ Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India’s most illustrious engineers and visionaries.

Marking the occasion, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote: “Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the architect of numerous drinking water and irrigation projects and a Bharat Ratna recipient, was an engineering expert the nation is proud of. His services to the country are unforgettable. On his birth anniversary, heartfelt Engineers’ Day greetings to all engineers.”

Engineers’ Day: What’s the Significance?

Born in 1861 in Muddenahalli, a village in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district, Visvesvaraya rose from humble beginnings to become a pioneer of India’s modernization. A civil engineering graduate from the College of Engineering, Pune, he made landmark contributions to irrigation, flood management, and infrastructure. His design and execution of the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam in Mysuru revolutionized agriculture and drinking water supply, while his innovative automatic floodgate system, first installed at Khadakwasla reservoir, was later adopted worldwide.

As Diwan of Mysore (1912–1918), Visvesvaraya laid the foundation for industries, banks, and educational institutions, transforming Mysore into a “model state.” His forward-looking vision for industrial growth and education continues to inspire.

Honored with the Bharat Ratna in 1955, his legacy is celebrated every September 15 as Engineers’ Day—a tribute to his role in shaping modern India and motivating generations of engineers.