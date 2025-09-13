Vijayawada Diarrhoea Outbreak: Death Toll Rises to Three Amid TDP Govt Denial

Another person reportedly succumbed to diarrhoea in Vijayawada’s New Rajarajeshwari Peta. The deceased has been identified as Gadwala Narasimha (38), who had been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea for the past two days.

As many as 250 people were affected following a diarrhoea outbreak in New RR Peta earlier this week. According to MAUD (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Minister Narayana, 150 people have been treated and discharged from hospitals, while 100 remain under medical care.

The outbreak prompted the health department to suspend municipal water supply and establish medical camps. Samples of pipeline water and groundwater were sent for testing. Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav stated that the test results came back negative, leaving authorities puzzled over the cause of the diarrhoea outbreak.

The health crisis has also sparked political controversy, with the opposition YSRCP accusing the ruling TDP alliance government of neglecting public health. Both political opponents and citizens have criticised the government’s inability to determine the source of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister suggested that some people reported health issues arising after consuming pani puri, brinjal, and dry fish curry, as well as potentially contaminated water. He also noted that groundwater may have been affected, as New RR Peta is located near the Budameru Rivulet.

Amid the crisis, the TDP government has maintained that no diarrhoea-related deaths have been reported in Vijayawada. This statement has triggered severe backlash, with the YSRCP and CPM accusing the government of attempting to downplay the health emergency.

CPM State Secretariat member Babu Rao visited the families of affected individuals, criticising the state government for the public health lapse. He demanded clarity on measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents and called for Rs 10 lakh ex gratia compensation for the kin of the deceased.