Tirumala Security Breach: Tamil Nadu Man Arrested for Stealing ₹4,000 From Hundi

In a serious security breach at the Srivari temple in Tirumala, one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in the world, a man from Tamil Nadu was arrested for stealing ₹4,000 from a hundi. The incident has triggered unease among devotees, who are demanding tighter safety measures at the temple.

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Venu Vanaligam, a native of Sankarankovil in Tamil Nadu. He allegedly stole the money from a hundi located near the golden well, an area that witnesses heavy footfall from devotees, late on Friday (September 12).

The act was swiftly detected on CCTV cameras, following which security and vigilance teams closely monitored his movements. Venu was soon apprehended and handed over to the One-Town Police Station, which falls under the Srivari temple jurisdiction.

The accused is now being interrogated by vigilance officials and police. One-Town CI Vijay Kumar is leading the investigation, and authorities are probing whether Venu was involved in similar offences in the past.

While the stolen amount was relatively small, the breach has highlighted vulnerabilities in the temple’s security framework. Given that the Tirumala temple receives thousands of pilgrims daily and handles massive donations through its hundis, devotees have urged authorities to adopt stricter monitoring systems, more surveillance points, and harsher penalties for offenders.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the Srivari temple, is yet to respond to the theft.