AP Medical Colleges Privatisation: Chandrababu Forced to Clarify After YS Jagan’s Attack

With the YSRCP strongly objecting to the TDP government’s decision to develop 10 medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was compelled to respond.

Earlier this week, the State government issued orders handing over the development of 10 medical colleges to private players under the PPP model.

As per the order, medical colleges in Pulivendula, Adoni, Markapuram, and Madanapalle will be taken up in phase one, while those in Penukonda, Palakollu, Amalapuram, Narsipatnam, Bapatla, and Parvathipuram will be taken up in phase two.

The alliance government’s move drew sharp criticism, with the YSRCP alleging that the public healthcare system was being privatized, exposing the poor to corporate profiteering.

Despite the attacks, Chandrababu Naidu defended his stand, asserting that the government was not handing over any medical colleges to private entities.

Speaking at a conclave in Vijayawada, he maintained that the colleges were being set up under a strict PPP framework, ensuring no financial burden on the State while retaining full government oversight.

He stressed that the decision was well-considered. He further assured that neither medical students nor healthcare services would suffer any injustice.

At a press meet earlier this week, YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at the Chandrababu Naidu government for enabling private exploitation of public institutions.

Calling him a ‘wicked man’, Jagan questioned why Chandrababu failed to establish any colleges during his three stints as Chief Minister. “The YSRCP government initiated 17 new medical colleges in just five years. From 1923 to 2019, there were only 12 medical colleges. Why did Chandrababu not think of building new ones?” he asked.

“Chandrababu Naidu has neither shame nor fear of people’s strength,” Jagan charged.