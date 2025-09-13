AP Dussehra Holidays 2025: Demand to Start from September 22 Instead of 24

The debate over Dussehra holidays in Andhra Pradesh has taken center stage, with a strong demand to advance the vacation schedule by two days. MLC Gopimurthy has appealed to the state government to revise the academic calendar and begin holidays from September 22 instead of September 24, as officially planned.

As per the current calendar, schools and colleges across AP will have Dasara holidays from September 24 to October 2, giving students a nine-day break. However, since the festival begins on September 22, the MLC argued that holidays should align with the festivities.

Interestingly, Telangana schools are set to begin their Dasara holidays on September 21 (Sunday). If Andhra Pradesh follows suit by starting on September 22, students will effectively enjoy nearly 12 consecutive holidays—from September 21 through October 2.

At present, the government remains firm on the September 24 start date, but pressure is mounting to extend the holidays. The final decision is awaited.

Alongside this, MLC Gopimurthy also raised key issues related to the education sector. He urged the government to complete inter-district teacher transfers before the Mega DSC recruitment, clear pending promotions for school assistants, fill PGT posts in High School Plus through school assistants, and allow transfers for lecturers in degree colleges.