AP DSC 2025 Final Selection List Out for 16,347 Teacher Posts, Check Here

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially released the final selection list for the AP DSC 2025 recruitment drive, which aims to fill 16,347 vacant teacher posts in government schools across the state.

Massive Response from Aspirants

The recruitment witnessed overwhelming participation, reflecting the high demand for teaching jobs in Andhra Pradesh. The examinations, held from June 6 over a two-week period, have now concluded with the final stage of candidate selection.

Key Statistics of AP DSC 2025:

Total Vacancies Filled: 16,347 posts

Applications Received: 9.36 lakh

Candidates Appeared: 5.77 lakh

Exam Centres: 406 across the state

Special Quota and Relaxations

As per government norms, 20% of the vacancies (3,269 posts) were reserved under a special quota. Authorities also granted a 5% relaxation in qualifying marks for certain categories, a key factor in preparing the final merit list.

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department had earlier identified district-wise and school-wise vacancies, ensuring that the recruitment addressed staff shortages in a targeted manner.

How to Check AP DSC Final Selection List

Visit the official AP DSC website.

Go to the “Results” or “Final Selection List” section.

Select your district and subject/post name.

Download the PDF list and search using your registration or roll number.

Direct Link: https://apdsc.apcfss.in/SelectionList

Next Steps for Selected Candidates

Shortlisted candidates must now wait for official instructions regarding document verification and the issue of appointment letters. All further updates, including detailed district-wise merit lists and guidelines, will be published only on the official AP DSC website.