CBN Running Around Hospitals, Pawan Just Returns from Europe Trip; TDP and Janasena Come to Halt

The activities of the Telugu Desam Party and Janasena Party have come to a standstill as their party presidents are busy with their respective personal work. Chandrababu Naidu, the key accused in a Rs 371 crore skill development scam, was granted bail on health grounds and is currently seeking medical treatment, having been to AIG yesterday and LV Prasad today. TDP has not released a manifesto thus far.

The TDP and Janasena Coordinating Committee are reportedly passing the time with no considerable progress. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan was busy on a European tour and has just returned from the trip. Pawan Kalyan, along with his family, attended Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding in Italy. Pawan is yet to return to party activities.

With this, TDP senior leaders and Janasena senior leaders are baffled over the next course of action. Party leaders have concerns about the future prospects. According to various reports, the ruling YSRCP is increasing its influence day by day. The grand success of the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra is receiving an overwhelming reception from the BC, SC, ST, minorities, and women. CM Jagan's dynamic leadership and administration are providing hope and promise for the welfare and progress of the state. Opposition parties, with a leadership vacuum, are at a crossroads, and their party cadre are caught off guard by the prevailing conditions. "Kim Karthavyam?," is the question on the minds and lips of TDP and Janasena party workers.

