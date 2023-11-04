Bigg Boss 17: Is Mannara Chopra being favoured by Salman Khan and BB makers?

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Seems that contestant Mannara Chopra has a one up among all the other contestants when it comes to the host Salman Khan or even Bigg Boss himself as her mistakes and behaviour is overlooked in the 17th edition of the ‘tu tu-main main’ show.

In a house, where everyone has their claws out for the jugular of each other, Mannara appears to be furiously hunting for unused four letter slime as no matter what she has used so far has got under the skin of the makers and even the show host Salman Khan.

For example, the most recent is the fight between her and KhanZaadi, where she tagged the latter a ‘b**ch* and also a comment about molestation, which did not go down well with many housemates.

In the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman too seemed to brush the matter under the carpet by saying that she apologised. On the contrary, when others use cuss words in a fight, the matter is taken up seriously either with Bigg Boss and or the 'Dabangg' star himself.

This is just one example. Mannara has time and again attacked Ankita Lokhande by calling her a "cunning and dominating" woman. She has even gone around talking about how the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress is using Isha and others.

She even fought with Abhishek Kumar, after which when he retaliated by calling her duplicate, the matter was taken up again seriously. This time 'Bigg Boss 17' did make it clear that he will be biased.

But social media users have something to share about the recent incident.

One wrote: "The way Salman literally ignored what Mannara said about Khanzaadi and only blamed Khanzaadi into all the mess Nepotism at it's peak just like last year. IFYKYK.”

“#MannaraChopra abuses #KhanZaadi Thats the reality of so called bachi chopra hidden behind fake cuteness. #BB17 #BiggBoss17,” another wrote.

A third said: “#MannaraChopra saying "baad me mat boliyo mol*st kr rahi thi" when #AbhishekhKumar #Khanzaadi were having fun, was plain WRONG."

"She has been doing this since Day-1!! For god sake, #MannaraChopra can not take someone's firm tone!! But she'll abuse, go everyone's character, say something so disgusting & still not feel GUILTY!" said another.

