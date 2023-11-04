'Ammaadi' from Nani, Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Hi Nanna' is a heart-touching, romantic song

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (IANS) Telugu star Nani and actress Mrunal Thakur’s film ‘Hi Nanna’, ahead of its theatrical release has unveiled its latest song ‘Ammaadi’. This romantic song is sung by Kaala Bhairava, and Shakthisree Gopalan.

The song is an acoustic-pop song with some keyboards in the background, and is overall a very simple production. But in its simplicity lies authenticity, passion, power, and true emotions making ‘Ammaadi’ one beautiful piece that reeks of pure romance.

The video for the song starts off with Mrunal talking to an audience off-screen and telling them that it is dedicated to her husband as it is their third anniversary, and he is running late. Getting congratulations from the audience, she thanks them and then begins singing.

It then cuts to what looks like a live audience which is a snippet of the film where the actress begins playing an acoustic guitar with a capo on it, showing a whole lyrical feature.

Here, it shows small clips of Nani and Mrunal entangled in a very real kind of romance which actually makes you think that everything that is happening on-screen isn’t scripted.

The clips from the movie are almost like a behind-the-scenes glimpse where both the actors are inside a studio, though that is actually a part of the film as both awkwardly give each other air kisses.

All the while the video is moving, the synergy between the two singers is incredible because while majority of the song is sung by Shakthisree who has a very powerful and melodic voice, Kaala’s own voice which is more rooted complements the track very well.

The production on the song is smooth and crystal clear with a massive focus on the acoustics. There is some reverb due to an occasionally echo-like sound, but the overall sound design is extremely good.

‘Hi Nanna’ is still not entirely clear on its storyline, though from what could be gathered from the given glimpses is that it is a romantic family drama where Nani has to manage his daughter on one hand, and his romance with Mrunal on the other while overcoming a sense of adversity.

Directed byShouryuv, the movie will hit theatres on December7, 2023.

