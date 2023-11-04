APCID Serves Notice to TDP’s Buddha Venkanna 

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (AP CID) has served notice to TDP leader Buddha Venkanna for making objectionable and derogatory remarks against the judges who are hearing the case of skill development scam.

Following the directions from Andhra Pradesh High Court to take strict action against those who were indulged in criticising the judiciary, the CID officials have sent the notice to the TDP leader, who resides in Hyderabad.

The probe agency is preparing to investigate Buddha Venkanna, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and 23 other leaders who made some objectionable social media posts and derogatory comments against the ACB court and High Court judges after their party chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested and sent to judicial remand in the multi-crore skill development scam case.

The TDP leader Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary is also expected to be served notices by the CID. Meanwhile, the high court has sent notices to tech giants like Facebook India, X (Twitter India) and Google.

