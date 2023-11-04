Mithun Chakraborty reveals his heartbreak helped him evolve from a 'regular star to a superstar’

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty shared his own experiences with love and heartbreak, emphasising that one chapter in our lives should not define our entire journey.

Mithun will be seen gracing the ‘Mithun Da Special’ episode on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.

Amidst an extraordinary display of talent from all the contestants, it was Rik Basu's rendition of 'Disco Dancer' that left the audience in awe. Following Rik's outstanding performance, judge Anu Malik couldn't resist praising Mithun's exceptional acting in the movie 'Prem Pratigyaa,' a story of pain, love, and commitment.

During this poignant moment, Mithun Da revealed that he watches the show and is aware of Rik's past, where he had once experienced deep love that ultimately ended in separation.

In a heartfelt exchange, Mithun expressed: “Overall, I admire your performance, and I've been following this show. I'm aware of your past, Rik, and I can empathise with how you must be feeling.”

“Everyone goes through challenging phases, but what I've learned from my own experience is this: Loving and being in love is a wonderful thing, but being blinded by it is not. I went through a similar situation in my life; I was deeply in love, but then she left me. That pivotal moment transformed my life, and I evolved from being a regular star to a superstar. Now people refer to me as a living legend,” said the ‘Mera Rakshak’ fame actor.

He further shared: “I coincidentally met that girl on a train. She hid from me when she saw me. I approached her and told her she made the right call leaving me back then. I had nothing to offer, no stable future, no home, and barely enough to eat. She teared up, regretting how she treated me.”

“I reassured her, saying her decision helped shape who I am today. I held onto my determination. I believe that when the circle of life is complete, she will eventually meet you, and any remaining hard feelings will disappear. God will make that happen,” he added.

The show features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. It airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.