WPL 2025: Harleen Deol can be long-term India player in all formats, says GG coach Klinger

Lucknow, March 8 (IANS). The Gujarat Giants head coach, Michael Klinger, believes that Harleen Deol has all the attributes to become a mainstay in the Indian team across formats. The Australian tactician heaped praise on the all-rounder after her match-winning knock of an unbeaten 70 helped the Gujarat Giants secure a five-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

"If you’re an Indian coach or Indian selector, you know that Harleen can do a role at five or six in the middle, or she can do a role up top. That becomes very attractive in a T20 squad because you know she can do a number of roles, and I’m really happy for her," Klinger said in the post-match press conference.

He further highlighted the evolution in Harleen’s game this season, crediting her for embracing an attacking mindset. "This season, we asked her to show some intent, and she’s done that by stepping down the wicket, among other things. Hopefully, that’s something she can take forward in T20 cricket. I think she’s going to be a long-term Indian player in all formats, and she’s shown that she can be a force in T20 cricket as well," Klinger said.

Harleen’s composed knock under pressure helped the Gujarat Giants chase down a stiff 178-run target with three balls to spare. The win—the Giants’ third on the trot—took them to second place on the WPL 2025 points table with four wins from seven games.

From struggling in the early stages of the tournament to now being a strong playoff contender, the Gujarat Giants have found their rhythm at the right time. Klinger credited their improved bowling resources and the exposure of some players to international cricket as key factors in their resurgence.

"If you look at it from a strategy and tactical side of things, one thing we’ve got now is eight extra quality options from Kashvee and Priya. Just getting those extra eight overs into our side has been a huge bonus for us," he explained.

He also emphasised how the experience gained by some of their players in international and India A matches has benefited the team. "What I’ve been proud of in the last 12 months is that we had a few players play international matches for India A and India. That experience and exposure to high-level cricket has held them in really good stead for this tournament because they’re coming up against some world-class Indian players and some world-class international players," he said.

With Gujarat Giants riding the momentum, their final league-stage match against the Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday (March 10) will hold the key to a place in the playoffs.

