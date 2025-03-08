Boman Irani pays a heartfelt tribute to his mother on Women's Day

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Jerbanoo Irani on Women's Day.

The 'Jolly LLB' āctor spoke about his childhood struggles and education at the ACBSP Region 10 Annual Conference 2025, hosted by WeSchool Mumbai, where he was the Guest of Honour. He reflected on the person who played the most crucial role in shaping him—his mother.

Recalling a cherished childhood memory, Boman talked about a choir performance where his mother watched him with pride. "Life is a stage, and happiness comes when you find your nursery—the place where you truly belong," he said.

He shared that being a shy child with a speech impediment and dyslexia, he rarely spoke, leaving his mother deeply concerned. However, when she saw something different that evening—her son smiling on stage for the first time. "She told me, ‘Find your nursery in whatever you do,’ and those words shaped my life," he added.

Boman shared that his mother encouraged him to watch films, to learn from them, and to see the world beyond his struggles. He added that movies became his education, his gateway to understanding history, emotions, and the human condition. The 'PK' actor further revealed that more than anything, his mother gave him the greatest gift of all—belief in himself.

Last month, Boman spoke about the absence of his father, and how life came full circle when he became a father himself.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a string of photos featuring his kids and grandchildren. His post also included the caption, “Life has a way of shaping us through the relationships we have—or the ones we longed for but never got to experience.”

“I never had the chance to meet or see my father, and for the longest time, I carried the weight of an absence I could never fill. I never got the chance to know him, to learn from him, or to simply be his son. But life came full circle when I became a father myself. My sons gave me the love I once yearned for, and now, with my beautiful grandkids, I see the power of family in its purest form,” he added.

