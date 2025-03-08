Hyderabad Sees Rise in Women Freezing Eggs

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of the Covid lockdown, a growing number of women are choosing to freeze their eggs to delay marriage or motherhood while focusing on their careers. This trend, known as "social freezing," has gained popularity in recent years, with many women opting for the procedure to keep their options open for starting a family in the future.

The Rise of Social Freezing

Fertility experts in Hyderabad report a significant increase in the number of women opting for egg freezing, with four to five women seeking the procedure each month. Just two years ago, the number was much lower, with only one woman signing up each month. While many women choosing this procedure are in the 33-35 age range, there has also been a rise in younger women, some as young as 27 or 28, taking this step to safeguard their future fertility.

The decision to freeze eggs is now more about lifestyle choices than medical necessity. Previously, egg freezing was mainly used for medical reasons, such as for women undergoing cancer treatments. Now, more women are opting for the procedure as a way to maintain their career paths and delay parenthood until they are ready.

The Cost of Egg Freezing

The cost of egg freezing varies, with the procedure typically costing between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. In addition to the initial procedure, women must pay an annual storage fee for the eggs, which can range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 each year.

Despite the costs, many women are willing to pay for the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have the option to become mothers later in life. Fertility specialists also attribute the growing popularity of egg freezing to increased awareness and a decrease in the social stigma surrounding the procedure.

EMI Facilities Make it More Accessible

In response to the high costs, some fertility clinics are offering EMI (equated monthly installment) options to make the procedure more affordable. Some women have also benefited from loans provided by clinics in partnership with third-party financial institutions. However, while a few large corporations and tech firms offer financial support for employees who choose egg freezing, the number of organizations providing this benefit remains limited.

A Changing Outlook on Family and Career

As more women delay marriage and motherhood to focus on their careers, egg freezing has become a valuable tool for giving them more control over their futures. Fertility experts believe this trend will continue to grow as more women become aware of their options and the technology available to them.

With egg freezing, women in Hyderabad are breaking traditional barriers and paving the way for a new era of reproductive freedom and career success.