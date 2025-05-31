Woman drug supplier arrested in Delhi's Mangolpuri; ganja seized

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) A woman drug supplier was arrested from Delhi's Mangolpuri area and 427 grams of ganja was recovered from her possession, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as 'M'. The arrest comes amid the Delhi Police's ongoing crackdown on narcotics under its 'Zero Tolerance' policy and the broader objectives of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA).

Acting on a tip-off received by Constable Bajrang of Police Station Mangolpuri that a female was allegedly in possession of ganja, a raid was conducted at the specified location.

Constable Bajrang and a female staff member observed a suspicious female carrying a white polythene bag.

"On noticing the presence of police personnel, the suspect attempted to hide. However, the alert police team, with the assistance of a female staff namely W/HC Pooja, swiftly apprehended her," said Sachin Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer District, New Delhi.

A polythene bag containing 427 grams of 'ganja' and Rs 1,470 in cash was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused was booked under Section 20(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 at Police Station Mangolpuri.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other associates involved in the illegal drug trade, the police said.

In another case on May 29, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Jameel Ahmad, the alleged mastermind of a major drug trafficking syndicate. Ahmed has been absconding for six years.

The case dates back to June 2019, when the then Narcotics Cell (now ANTF) of the Crime Branch seized 500 kg of ganja from a truck at Metcalfe Bus Stand, Kashmere Gate.

Three persons -- Aslam Khan and Mausam Khan, both from Nuh district in Haryana, and Jakam Khan from Alwar, Rajasthan -- were arrested in connection with the consignment, who revealed that they had committed the crime at the behest of Ahmed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.