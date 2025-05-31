CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: Apply Online for Class 10 & 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the commencement of the registration process for the 2025 supplementary exams for private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12. Interested students can now apply online from May 30 to June 17, 2025, through the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Who Can Apply?

Private candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 board exams in 2025 and have received a compartment status are eligible to register.

Students who have passed but want to improve their marks in any subject can also apply as private candidates.

Regular students with compartment status must register through their respective schools and cannot apply individually.

Exam Dates and Important Guidelines

The supplementary exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on July 15, 2025.

A detailed exam timetable will be published soon on the official CBSE website.

Class 10 students are allowed to appear in supplementary exams for up to two subjects, while Class 12 students can apply for improvement in only one subject.

How to Register for CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025

Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in .

. Go to the ‘Private Candidate Supplementary Examination 2025’ section.

Fill out the application form with accurate personal and academic details.

Select the subject(s) for the supplementary exam.

Upload the necessary documents along with a recent passport-sized photograph.

Pay the application fee using the available online payment methods.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Note: Candidates should carefully verify all the information before submitting the form, especially the subject choices, as no changes will be permitted after submission.

Admit Card and Updates

Admit cards for the supplementary exams are expected to be released in the first week of July 2025. Students are advised to regularly check the CBSE website for the latest updates, including the release of the exam schedule and admit cards.

For more details and updates, visit cbse.gov.in.