Two pilgrims killed, four injured in landslide in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand), May 31 (IANS) Two persons, including the driver of a vehicle carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath, were killed and four others injured in a tragic accident caused by a landslide on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Kakragad on Friday late evening, approximately 30 km from the Rudraprayag district headquarters, when a large boulder fell from a hillside and struck the vehicle, which was on its way to the Kedarnath temple.

All occupants of the vehicle were from Chhattisgarh.

According to the district administration, the vehicle was carrying six people, including the driver, at the time of the accident. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Rajesh Rawat, son of Rai Singh and a resident of Nag Paniyala, Lambgaon, New Tehri, died on the spot.

Another passenger, 24-year-old Shailendra Kumar, son of Mohan Lal Yadav, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The injured -- Laxman Singh (24), son of Dhaniram Yadav; Omkar Singh (24), son of Virendra Singh; Vipesh Yadav (19), son of Govind Yadav; and Chitransh Sahu, son of Omkar Sahu -- all residents of Durg district in Chhattisgarh, were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Agastyamuni.

They were brought to the hospital using emergency services and local assistance and are currently undergoing treatment.

District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar confirmed the details and said rescue teams, including police and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) personnel, reached the site immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched a rescue operation.

The accident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of hilly roads in Uttarakhand to landslides, particularly during the pilgrimage season when traffic increases on the route to Kedarnath.

Authorities have advised caution to travellers and urged them to follow updates on weather and road conditions issued by the administration.

