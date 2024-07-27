'Welcome to most exciting job in world': Dravid's emotional message to Gambhir

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) As the Indian cricket team prepares for their white-ball series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27, a significant transition in leadership has taken place. Former head coach Rahul Dravid shared an emotional message to Gautam Gambhir, marking the beginning of a new era for Indian cricket.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach ended on a high note with a T20 World Cup 2024 victory. Under his guidance, the Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, triumphed over South Africa in a thrilling final in Barbados. Reflecting on his time with the team, Dravid expressed his gratitude for the unforgettable memories and friendships he forged. His heartfelt message to Gambhir underscored the significance of the coaching role and the immense pride he took in his accomplishments.

In the video message posted by BCCI on 'X', Dravid welcomed Gambhir to what he described as "the most exciting job in the world." He reminisced about his successful stint, which concluded with a memorable evening in Mumbai, and wished Gambhir similar luck and experiences. Dravid highlighted Gambhir's passion, dedication, and resilience, traits he observed during their time as teammates and Gambhir's tenure as a mentor in the Indian Premier League.

"Hello, Gautam, and welcome to the most exciting job in our world as coach of the Indian cricket team. It's been three weeks since I ended my stint with the Indian team in a manner that was beyond my dreams, both in Barbados, and then a few days later on that unforgettable evening in Mumbai. More than anything else, I will treasure the memories and friendships I made in my time with the squad. As you take over the role of India Coach, it is what I wish for you as well. I also hope that you'll have the availability of fully fit players in every squad. Good luck with that.

"I also wish you that little bit of luck. As you know, that all of us coaches need to make us look a little bit wiser and smarter than we actually are. As your teammate, I saw you giving it your all on the field. As your batting partner and fellow fielder, I saw your resilience and your refusal to surrender. Across many IPL seasons, I noted your desire to win, your assistance to work with younger players, and your drive to extract the best out of your team on the field," Dravid said.

Dravid's message was not just a farewell but also a source of guidance. He acknowledged the high expectations and intense scrutiny that come with the job, emphasizing the importance of support from players, staff, and fans. Dravid urged Gambhir to maintain a positive attitude, even in challenging times, and to remember the passion and dedication that drive Indian cricket.

"I know how dedicated and passionate you are about Indian cricket, and I'm sure you will bring all these qualities into this new job. As you know, the expectations will be high and the scrutiny will be intense. But even in the worst of times, you will never be alone," Dravid advised. "From one Indian cricket coach to another, one last thing. In the most heated of times, exhale, take a step back, and even if it's difficult for you, crack a smile. Whatever else happens, that will shock people."

Gautam Gambhir was visibly moved by Dravid's words. In his response, Gambhir expressed his admiration for Dravid, calling him the most selfless cricketer he had ever played with. Gambhir vowed to carry forward Dravid's legacy with honesty and transparency, aiming to make the entire nation proud.

"Look, I don't know how to react because this message means so much to me. And the reason is not because it comes from the person who I've succeeded now or taken over from, but from a person who I've always looked up to when I was playing," Gambhir said. "I've always felt that thing. And I said it in a lot of my interviews. I think the most selfless cricketer I've actually ever played with, Rahul Bhai has done anything and everything what Indian cricket needed."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.