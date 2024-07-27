Meet the Winner and Runner-Up of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to conclude this weekend. Filming for the finale is currently underway. Despite the buzz, this season has received a lukewarm response from viewers.

According to social media trends, Sana Makbul and Luv Kataria are the confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3 remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, check out what audiences are saying about the potential Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner.