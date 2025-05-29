Water level in TN's Mullaiperiyar dam rises sharply after heavy rain, flood alert issued

Chennai, May 29 (IANS) Following continuous rainfall over the past few days, the water level in the Mullaiperiyar dam has surged significantly, prompting authorities to issue a flood warning for residents living downstream.

The water level, which stood at 114.45 feet four days ago, has risen to 121.60 feet as of Wednesday, marking a steep increase.

According to a statement issued by Theni District Collector Ranjith Singh, the dam received an inflow of 7,735 cusecs on Wednesday alone. In response, water discharge from the reservoir has been increased to 100 cusecs to manage the rising levels.

The Collector has cautioned residents living along the riverbanks to evacuate to safer areas as a precautionary measure. “No one should enter the river for bathing or washing clothes under any circumstances,” the official warned. “People residing in low-lying areas or near riverbanks are advised to relocate temporarily until the situation stabilises.”

Officials across the district have been instructed to disseminate flood warnings and safety instructions using public address systems and other communication channels.

Local bodies and revenue officials have also been asked to maintain a high alert and ensure a swift response in case of any emergency arising from potential flooding.

As of Wednesday, dams across the Theni district have reached nearly 75 per cent of their total storage capacity, reflecting the intensity of the rainfall received over the past few days.

On Monday, the Mullaiperiyar dam recorded a water level of 115.65 feet after receiving more than 50 mm of rain. By Wednesday, the level had jumped to 121.60 feet.

Rainfall data from the region shows that the Periyar dam area recorded 73 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, while Thekkady received moderate showers measuring 32.2 mm.

The inflow is expected to continue rising if rain persists in the catchment areas, making ongoing monitoring crucial.

The district authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and follow all safety instructions issued by local officials. Emergency teams are on standby, and necessary arrangements have been made to handle any potential flood-related incidents.

The rising water levels have not only heightened flood risks but also underscored the need for continued caution in the coming days.

