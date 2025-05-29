Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara Set to Release on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ravi Teja's much awaited film Mass Jathara is officially set to release on August 27th i.e Ganesh Chaturthi weekend with a celebration of full on entertainment! With vintage vibes and a pakka commercial setup this film is going to be a mass festival experience in theatres. Every content released so far has hit that perfect entertainment note building up to a total blast.

The makers recently unveiled the first song which received unanimous applause for its high energy beats and infectious vibe. Sreeleela stars as the female lead and every time this Ravi Teja - Sreeleela combo hits the screens fireworks at the box office are guaranteed.

The chart topping and crowd favorite music director Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the soundtrack striking the perfect chord yet again with the mass audience.

Director Bhanu Bhogavarapu is crafting everything with a perfect setup and has managed to hook the audience and fans by showcasing the energetic avatar we’re all excited to see Mass Maharaaj Ravi Teja in. Cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna has so far brought all the vibrant commercial vibes through his visuals. And with National Award winner Navin Nooli on the edit you know it’s going to hit the mark his experience always brings that extra edge making this the perfect festival film..!!

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the prestigious banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios names that need no introduction as they’re on a winning streak with back to back blockbusters. This time, they're all set to quench the fans thirst with a film that’s going to create a MASSIVE EUPHORIA this festive season.