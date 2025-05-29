Pawan Kalyan in A Tricky Spot After Ordering Theatre Raids Across AP?

In an attempt to deflect attention from a significant faux pas, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan ordered inspections of several theatres and multiplexes across the State.

This development follows Pawan Kalyan’s claim that a group of four individuals was deliberately targeting his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, slated for release on June 12. Acting on his directive, Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh called for a police inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) launched an internal investigation to determine the involvement of Atti Satyanarayana, a leader of Anushree Films and a JSP member, in orchestrating the theatre shutdown from June 1. The probe was initiated following allegations made by prominent producer Dil Raju. Subsequently, Satyanarayana was suspended from the party.

Pawan Kalyan’s aggressive stance against the film fraternity has sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning his evident insecurity surrounding the film’s release.

In what many see as a diversionary tactic, inspections were ordered at multiple theatres, including those owned by well-known producers like Allu Aravind. Predictably, several violations were uncovered during these raids in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Srikakulam, Pithapuram, and other towns. Issues ranged from food being sold at prices well above the MRP to serious safety lapses.

Analysts suggest the move has placed Pawan Kalyan in a tricky situation. If he refrains from taking action against the theatres found violating norms, he risks public backlash for neglecting his duties as Deputy Chief Minister. On the other hand, a stern crackdown—such as ordering the closure of theatres—may alienate the film industry, where he has built his career over nearly three decades. Pawan Kalyan has often reiterated that he will continue acting in films despite his political responsibilities, including his role as Deputy Chief Minister, as cinema remains his sole source of income to fund the Jana Sena Party. In this context, alienating the film industry is likely the last thing he would want.

The episode has also revived memories of Pawan Kalyan’s strong opposition to former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to regulate cinema ticket and refreshment prices. At the time, Pawan had decried the government's interference in the film business. Ironically, he now appears to be treading a similar path.

Political rivals have seized the moment to accuse Pawan Kalyan of using his office to assert dominance over the Telugu film industry—an allegation that may further complicate his standing both as a politician and a film personality.