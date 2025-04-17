Ulta chor kotwal ko daante: Tarun Chugh slams Cong for protesting against ED action

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for protesting and questioning the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action in the National Herald case and claimed that it was a case of "ulta chor kotwal ko daante."

His remarks came after the ED filed a charge sheet against senior leaders, including former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald case.

Responding to the development, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party would not be “cowed down” by such tactics and questioned the timing of the agency’s action, calling it politically motivated, especially ahead of the Bihar elections.

Speaking to IANS, Tarun Chugh said, “Ulta chor kotwal ko daante. As soon as the law begins to expose the truth, Congress cries vendetta. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been on bail for several years in cases involving cheating, fraud, and embezzlement. Now, when the court demands accountability, they are resorting to pressure tactics. Does the Congress no longer believe in the country’s judicial system?”

He further accused the Congress of placing the Gandhi-Nehru family above the law.

“The Gandhi-Nehru family seems to believe that just by virtue of their surnames, they are above the law and national institutions. This is not just a scam or an isolated incident of corruption—it’s a betrayal of democracy and the legacy of our freedom fighters. The money involved belongs to the country and its people, and the Congress’ decades-old culture of institutionalised corruption is now being exposed,” Chugh claimed.

He added that the Congress’ recent protests are an attempt to interfere with the justice system.

“When the court summons Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress stages protests to shield them. They are sending a message that the law should not touch the Gandhi-Nehru dynasty. This mindset is unfortunate and fundamentally undemocratic,” he said.

Chugh also responded to last week's violence in West Bengal in which three people were killed, criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for what he termed as selective concern.

“West Bengal is burning, yet Mamata Banerjee is more worried about 'jihadi' elements from the Muslim League and AIMIM. There is no concern for the Hindus fleeing Murshidabad to save their lives. Relief camps are being dismantled, and migrants are being pressured to return without any assurance of safety,” he claimed.

He reacted strongly to CM Banerjee’s accusation that BSF personnel incited violence by allegedly paying youths to throw stones during the Murshidabad unrest.

“Mamata Banerjee has stooped to a new low by blaming the BSF and central agencies. Her government has surrendered to the Muslim League’s agenda in the name of appeasement. Trinamool Congress is now echoing the divisive politics of the 1940s, reminiscent of Direct Action Day. Instead of protecting its citizens, the state government has aligned with those causing unrest,” Chugh professed.

He further commented on the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

The Bill, passed by the state Assembly in March, has been sent by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to President Droupadi Murmu for approval.

“Congress is attempting to enforce unconstitutional religion-based reservations in Karnataka. This goes against the vision of B.R. Ambedkar and the basic tenets of the Constitution.

"They are misleading society in the name of caste and religion, pushing the country towards dangerous communal fault lines. Congress is using Karnataka and Kerala as laboratories of division. The country will not forgive them,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.